The world needs a better way to share genetic information

Biology is in the middle of a transformation. Over the past five years new sequencing techniques have made it much easier and cheaper to read long strands of dna, allowing scientists to record gapless genomes with much less uncertainty than before. Scientists are keen to put these capabilities to good use. One ambitious proposal is the Earth Biogenome Project, a moonshot idea to sequence all the planet’s eukaryotic life—that is, all plants, animals, fungi and so forth . This would help scientists uncover the hidden handiwork of evolution, monitor how endangered species respond to global warming, and mine genomes for useful biological compounds, such as new antibiotics.