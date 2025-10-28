The world needs more than drugs to fight obesity, writes Novo Nordisk’s ex-boss
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen on how society can pull together to avoid a health and economic catastrophe
OVER THE next decade, obesity and associated chronic diseases will have a profound impact on economies and global health. Yet for all the publicity around weight-loss treatments, it is clear that pharmaceuticals alone cannot solve a crisis that already affects over a billion people worldwide. The challenge lies not just in developing medicines and other interventions, but also in finding ways to prevent obesity and other chronic diseases before they start.