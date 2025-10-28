The world needs more than drugs to fight obesity, writes Novo Nordisk’s ex-boss

The latest forecasts in the Lancet are stark: more than half of adults and one in three children and adolescents are set to be obese or overweight by 2050. This represents not just a health catastrophe but an economic one. The annual global cost of obesity alone is forecast to reach $4.3trn by 2035. The economic burden posed by other chronic conditions linked to obesity, including diabetes and cardiovascular disease, will be measured in the trillions too. Such eye-popping numbers underline the futility of any notion that treatment alone can be a silver bullet.