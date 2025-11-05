The world’s biggest chipmaker needs to move beyond Taiwan
Economist , The Economist
Taipei, a city of over 2m people, stopped moving at 1.30pm on July 17th. Sirens rang out across the capital as residents rehearsed a civil-defence drill for a Chinese invasion. Half an hour later, as phones buzzed to mark the end of the drill, the top brass of tsmc, the world’s largest chipmaker, gathered in a hotel in the city centre for their quarterly earnings call. They brought good news: record profits, good progress on global expansion, a confident forecast of more.
