The world’s biggest chipmaker needs to move beyond Taiwan

Expansion abroad brings fresh challenges. The company is constructing new fabs in Japan and Germany, though its biggest bet is in Arizona. One fab has begun production; two more are under construction, with another three to follow. All told, Arizona could house as much as a third of tsmc’s most advanced capacity. The arid environment has taken some getting used to. Mr Huang admits the company was surprised by delays in the local permit process. In Taiwan, he says, managers know what permits are required and “how to handle it". In Arizona, they assumed that, with Intel already operating plants nearby, local authorities would be familiar with fab construction.