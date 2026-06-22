Hong Kong’s red-hot initial public offering market has raised hundreds of billions for China’s high-growth technology and industrial champions over the past year. There’s now an unusual addition to the listing frenzy: the world’s largest producer of caviar.
The world’s caviar king wants to cash in on Hong Kong’s listing frenzy
SummaryHong Kong’s red-hot initial public offering market has raised hundreds of billions for China’s high-growth technology and industrial champions over the past year. There’s now an unusual addition to the listing frenzy: the world’s largest producer of caviar.
Hong Kong’s red-hot initial public offering market has raised hundreds of billions for China’s high-growth technology and industrial champions over the past year. There’s now an unusual addition to the listing frenzy: the world’s largest producer of caviar.
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