STOCKHOLM, Sweden—This paragon of collectivism is pivoting toward rugged individualism.
The world’s most surprising capitalist makeover is under way in Sweden
SummaryTotal public social spending is falling, its economy is outpacing European peers and taxes have been cut three years running. Not everyone is happy.
STOCKHOLM, Sweden—This paragon of collectivism is pivoting toward rugged individualism.
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