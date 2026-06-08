The world’s most surprising economic success story is…North Korea

George Devedlaka, a British content creator, seized one of the rare opportunities for Westerners to enter North Korea when he signed up to run a 10-K in April 2025 in conjunction with the Pyongyang International Marathon. During his run, he said, he was taken aback by sights such as a North Korean raising a poodle’s paw to wave at runners. Many North Koreans, he said, were recording the runners with smartphones. “They were on their phones a lot,” he said.