After more than 100 visits to North Korea, Rowan Beard had come to expect long waits for a taxi under the Kim Jong Un regime. But on a recent visit to Pyongyang—his first in years—a vehicle arrived within minutes.
The world’s most surprising economic success story is…North Korea
SummaryArms sales to Russia and goods from China provide a boost, despite sanctions. “The regime is wealthier than ever.”
After more than 100 visits to North Korea, Rowan Beard had come to expect long waits for a taxi under the Kim Jong Un regime. But on a recent visit to Pyongyang—his first in years—a vehicle arrived within minutes.
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