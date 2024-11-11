The world’s most unlikely safe haven
SummaryAs war rages in the Middle East, Shia are fleeing to a deadly dictatorship
To grasp how bad things are in Lebanon, consider that Syria—where war and tyranny created the world’s largest refugee crisis—now seems like a safe haven. Since September around 500,000 people have fled Israel’s invasion of their country for the war-torn and fragmented ex-state next door. Many have gone on foot, some clambering over craters created by Israeli airstrikes near the border crossings. Most are leaving the country because the Lebanese do not want to shelter them.