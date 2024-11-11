The world’s most unlikely safe haven

Given his dire economy, he might yet seek to monetise the refugees. Neighbouring Jordan, which has hosted hundreds of thousands of them in return for billions of dollars in aid, could be his model. EU policymakers, who had feared Israel’s war would push more refugees their way, have struggled to conceal their delight at the unexpected flight of Syrians east rather than west. Last summer eight EU countries signed a paper proposing to support some reconstruction in the war-ravaged country and ease sanctions if Mr Assad takes back some of the 1m Syrians who made it to Europe. (Miffed Turks would rather use the enclave they created for Sunni rebels in the north.)