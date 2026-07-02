The world’s top economists are sounding the alarm on AI

SINTRA, Portugal—One question has dominated the annual gathering of the world’s top central bankers and economists: Is artificial intelligence a boon or a threat to the global economy?
Economists at the European Central Bank’s symposium have laid out a number of reasons to be worried: rising debt issuance from AI hyperscalers, increasing leverage used by investors to bet on AI and rising unemployment if the technology replaces jobs.
“What worries me the most is there’s leverage by the borrowers and there’s leverage by the investors,” said Tobias Adrian, director of the monetary and capital markets department at the International Monetary Fund. “The leverage on both sides is very worrisome for financial stability.”
Global policymakers, academics and investors have been mingling at a five-star resort in Sintra, Portugal, this week for the meeting. Several have joined the chorus of voices warning about the potential global fallout if the AI boom turns to bust. The Bank for International Settlements on Sunday said the AI spending surge risks going into reverse, tipping some economies into recession.