The world should follow Trump’s lead on stablecoins

What of the risks to commercial banks? The worry is that stablecoins will pull deposits from lenders, raising their cost of funding and narrowing their scope to lend to the real economy. Yet stablecoins will not vaporise deposits so much as move them around. Money will flow from a customer’s bank to the stablecoin issuer. It will either be stashed in the issuer’s bank account, or used to buy government debt. As the state in turn spends the cash, it will pay its workers and suppliers, returning money to bank deposits. Moreover, banks themselves stand to gain business from stablecoins’ Big Bang if they start managing issuers’ reserves or issuing coins of their own.