THEY USED to gripe about too much technology transfer in China. But in the past year or so, foreign business and political leaders have started to fret that too little is happening. No longer do they worry so much about Western tech landing in Chinese hands; rather, they fear that China is now too effective at preventing its best stuff from passing to foreigners. A former Chinese trade official reacts to the pivot with empathy rather than mockery. “It is a bit hypocritical but it’s understandable,” he says.
The world wants Chinese tech. China is determined to keep it
SummaryChina's rivals are learning how to get what China won't share
THEY USED to gripe about too much technology transfer in China. But in the past year or so, foreign business and political leaders have started to fret that too little is happening. No longer do they worry so much about Western tech landing in Chinese hands; rather, they fear that China is now too effective at preventing its best stuff from passing to foreigners. A former Chinese trade official reacts to the pivot with empathy rather than mockery. “It is a bit hypocritical but it’s understandable,” he says.
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