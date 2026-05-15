The World War I pilot who is still shaping America’s best golf courses

When Gil Hanse set out to renovate Aronimink Golf Club outside Philadelphia he made it his mission to restore it to its original, legendary designs from the 1920s. The decades had altered the course’s identity with everything from new trees to renovated bunkers. But Hanse was determined to understand what Aronimink really looked like a century ago.
As Hanse sifted through archives, he soon made a surprising discovery: rare aerial photographs of Aronimink’s early days that diverged from old drawings of the grounds. Famed architect Donald Ross had called this course his masterpiece—now Hanse could see exactly what he meant.
And the only thing more surprising than the existence of those photos was the handiwork of the man who took them: Colonel J. Victor Dallin.