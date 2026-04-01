Large corporate deals had their best quarterly showing ever, as companies forged ahead with tie-ups and investments despite the Iran war rattling markets.
The year is off to the strongest start for big deals ever
SummaryCompanies are plowing ahead with corporate tie-ups and investments despite a war and slumping stocks.
Large corporate deals had their best quarterly showing ever, as companies forged ahead with tie-ups and investments despite the Iran war rattling markets.
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