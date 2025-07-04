The Yellow Sea is the new flashpoint for China’s regional power play

Fast forward two decades and the PMZ is the site for near-daily provocations by China, according to the South Korean military. It says Chinese warships intruded in South Korea’s territorial waters some 330 times in 2024, tripling from 2017, according to the military. Recent South Korean data shows 130 Chinese aircraft entered its airspace in 2023, more than double the number from the previous year. Many of the Chinese flights were over the Yellow Sea, prompting South Korea to scramble its jets in response.