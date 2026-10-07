The Young Americans Who Moved to Israel After Oct. 7

Yocheved Ruttenberg grew up in Baltimore, went by “Kim,” and was selling roofing door-to-door in Texas when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, near where her brother was stationed on an Israeli military base. Soon after, she flew to Tel Aviv to see him on what was supposed to be a short visit.
But three days before her scheduled return flight to the U.S., Ruttenberg, 25, called her boss in Texas and quit. She co-founded a nonprofit, Sword of Iron Volunteer Network, which has since routed tens of thousands of volunteers into the country. She became a citizen last year, and this weekend she will marry a man who made the same move from London three years ago.