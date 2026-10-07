The Young Americans Who Moved to Israel After Oct. 7

“I couldn’t sit on the sidelines,” he said. He pushed to get into a combat unit and made aliyah this time. “If I want anything to do with the military, you have to be Israeli for that,” he said. He has since logged nearly 500 days of reserve duty across Gaza, the West Bank and, last summer, the 12-day war with Iran. Shneider, 33, was recently let go from his corporate job in Tel Aviv. “Almost every single combat reservist I know has been hit in their career,” he said.