There are four forces pressuring bonds: War is no. 1

Worries about runaway government spending. A new Federal Reserve chairman. The huge surge in bond issuance to fund the artificial-intelligence build-out. There are many forces pushing Treasury yields higher. But the main driver of the recent run-up: inflation.
While a confluence of factors have powered the global bond slide that carried yields to multiyear highs around the world, a look inside market shifts suggests the key factor in this country remains the sharp climb in energy prices driven by the war in Iran.