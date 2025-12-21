There are many ways to lower your tax bill in retirement. 5 strategies to keep in mind.
Neal Templin , Barrons 6 min read 21 Dec 2025, 03:58 pm IST
Summary
There are number of ways for older Americans to manage their income, investments, and charitable contributions to pay less to Uncle Sam.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
While you are working, paying high taxes is often unavoidable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story