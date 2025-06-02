There is an “imminent” threat to Taiwan, America warns
Pete Hegseth says a war would be devastating for the world
UNTIL RECENTLY America reassured nervous Asian friends that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan was “neither imminent nor inevitable". But in a dramatic shift on May 31st Pete Hegseth, the defence secretary, said the Chinese threat “could be imminent"; and he implied any assault would lead to war with America. China sought “hegemonic power" in Asia but America “will not be pushed out of this critical region, and we will not let our allies and partners be subordinated and intimidated". Mr Hegseth’s tough talk appears designed to deter China and reassure allies worried about President Donald Trump’s “America First" foreign policy. Yet it raises two questions. The first is whether his assessment of Chinese intentions is correct. The second is whether his tough talk and effort to rally America’s friends in Asia is credible, given the Trump administration’s record of erratic behaviour and contempt for its allies.