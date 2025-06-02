There is an “imminent” threat to Taiwan, America warns

In Singapore he re-embraced Western and Asian allies alike, and several officials were pleasantly surprised by his willingness to listen. He adopted something akin to Mr Colby’s earlier view that Taiwan must be defended through “deterrence by denial", ie, by deploying sufficient mobile defensive weapons to make a Chinese invasion too costly. He hailed America’s network of allies as an advantage that China “envies" and a “force multiplier" for Uncle Sam. Unexpectedly, he said European countries were models to emulate as they have rushed to raise defence spending, up from about 2% of GDP to perhaps 3.5%. Nonetheless his warming to allies in Singapore had limits. Mr Hegseth indicated Europe should stay out of the Indo-Pacific, notably the naval patrols there featuring British, French and Italian aircraft-carriers. “We believe that N in NATO stands for North Atlantic and that our European allies should maximise their comparative advantage on the continent." That position is in tension with America’s military leaders who privately welcome the European presence as raising the political cost to China of any military action.