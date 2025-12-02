There’s an oil glut. That might not tank prices.
Patti Domm , Barrons 4 min read 02 Dec 2025, 06:46 am IST
Summary
Worries over Ukraine and Russia are helping keep oil prices from falling through the floor.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Crude prices have slumped 23% this year and could head lower in 2026, even with heightened geopolitical tensions, simply because there is too much oil in the world.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story