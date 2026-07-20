These AI-native companies have tiny staffs and fewer bosses

How will AI reshape company workforces? They’ll be a lot smaller and flatter, if startups like Pointhound are any indication.
The three-year-old company, which helps consumers book flight deals with credit-card points, is the second business Jay Reno has launched in a decade. The first, a subscription-based furniture rental company he started in 2017, employed around 150 staff at its peak before he sold it in 2022.
Pointhound, on the other hand, has four full-time human staffers and a fleet of artificial-intelligence agents, even though 750,000 people used its products last year. Projects that took six months at his old company now take days, says Reno, Pointhound’s chief executive and co-founder.
It is like “everyone was just given the ability to take a GLP-1,” says Reno, comparing the AI’s slimming effects on companies to weight-loss drugs. Even if Pointhound’s sales grew 10-fold overnight, he estimates he would maybe need to hire just one more engineer and someone to help with marketing.