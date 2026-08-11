These bonds offer a rare buying opportunity

What I’m Reading

President Trump’s media company said more than 10 customers have signed up to a real-time feed of top Truth Social accounts, a product that has drawn criticism that the first family is mixing its business interests and White House affairs. (WSJ)Anthropic is racing to public markets this fall and has fielded tough investor questions on Chinese rivals, Trump-era tensions and AI infrastructure boom. (WSJ)The AI trade is stealing crypto’s thunder among short attention span investors. (WSJ)Say goodbye to tech’s “middle class.” A global memory chip shortage triggered by the AI boom is quietly squeezing budget phones and midrange laptops out of the market. (Monday Morning Economist)Hedge fund Situational Awareness, which saw its public portfolio shrivel last month, reflected not only deep conviction about the march of AI but confidence about when that would be reflected in markets. There’s a dark side to being so sure of a thesis. (Musings on Markets)