Brent crude is flirting with $90 a barrel again, up about 13% in a week, as markets weigh the gap between the White House’s desires and the military reality in the Strait of Hormuz. Stock futures are mixed as techno-optimism collides with macroeconomic angst. Investors are set to get fresh clues on the health of the AI build-out after the bell today, with reports from CoreWeave, Super Micro Computer and Lumentum.
These bonds offer a rare buying opportunity
SummaryPlus, oil prices jump again
Brent crude is flirting with $90 a barrel again, up about 13% in a week, as markets weigh the gap between the White House’s desires and the military reality in the Strait of Hormuz. Stock futures are mixed as techno-optimism collides with macroeconomic angst. Investors are set to get fresh clues on the health of the AI build-out after the bell today, with reports from CoreWeave, Super Micro Computer and Lumentum.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More