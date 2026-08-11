These bonds offer a rare buying opportunity

Brent crude is flirting with $90 a barrel again, up about 13% in a week, as markets weigh the gap between the White House’s desires and the military reality in the Strait of Hormuz. Stock futures are mixed as techno-optimism collides with macroeconomic angst. Investors are set to get fresh clues on the health of the AI build-out after the bell today, with reports from CoreWeave, Super Micro Computer and Lumentum.