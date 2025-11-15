These Chinese cities are the silent engine powering a consumer revival
Among the drivers behind the consumption momentum in smaller cities: strong digital commerce and lower housing costs that free up money for spending.
In the grand narrative of China’s economic pivot toward consumption, the spotlight has long hovered over megacities such as Beijing and Shanghai. But beneath the glare of skyscrapers and national-policy headlines, a quieter transformation is taking place in the country’s third-, fourth- and even fifth-tier cities.