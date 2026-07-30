These companies are cooking with gas

It seemed like the Fed holding interest rates steady should have boosted stocks, but Chair Kevin Warsh’s explanation, or lack thereof, left investors unsettled. A split decision from investors on big tech earnings after the bell—Microsoft good, Meta bad—seems like enough to give stock futures a lift. Watch the bond market though: The 30-year Treasury hit its highest yield since 2007 after Warsh’s remarks.

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Beyond petroleum

Oil gets the headlines when it comes to the Iran war. Natural gas is where the list of winners and losers gets really interesting.

As much as Americans complain and politicians fret about pump prices, the U.S. is fortunate when it comes to petroleum. As the world’s largest producer—and a substantial exporter—there are no physical shortages (yet) and energy companies are earning temporary windfalls.

Other than Norway, Western European countries are net importers of oil and refined products. So are heavily industrialized Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

But energy users worldwide take a similar hit when it comes to crude because prices are global. Natural gas is a different story, and that’s where the U.S. is in a truly enviable position. It started years ago with America’s shale boom, and the contrast keeps getting larger.

Countries that need gas and don’t have enough of it can either import it via expensive pipelines or as liquefied natural gas. LNG has been in high demand, particularly since major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. But the terminals to turn gas into supercooled liquid and back again, and the ships that carry it, are expensive and take a long time to build.

At the beginning of this year, prices at LNG terminals in Europe and Asia already were higher than the U.S. onshore benchmark. Year-to-date, prices in those regions have doubled while U.S. prices are down by a third.

That’s a competitive bonanza for some U.S. companies, and not just obvious ones such as export-terminal operators Venture Global and Cheniere Energy. The gap could get even wider if the conflict persists and heating demand is high, says Fauzeya Rahman, LNG Americas editor at ICIS.

“If there’s a cold winter, there’ll be significant competition for LNG cargoes for sure.”

U.S. companies that have a cost edge over global peers include fertilizer makers such as CF Industries, petrochemical firms that use gas as feedstock, such as LyondellBasell and Dow, and steelmakers including Nucor and Steel Dynamics.

Some American oil companies got a triple boost. ExxonMobil, Chevron and Phillips 66 benefit from high oil prices and a multiyear record in refining margins. They get an extra lift from cheaper U.S.-sourced hydrogen for their refineries and their own more profitable petrochemical operations.

Rahman says this is the year that LNG development was supposed to catch up. New export terminals, including many along the U.S. Gulf Coast, opened. More are coming.

The bonanza for most U.S. gas beneficiaries is likely to fade next year even if the Middle East stays dangerous. And if flows from Middle East exporters like Qatar get back to normal then the price gap could shrink sharply.

This is an edition of the Markets A.M. newsletter, preparing you for the trading day ahead with expert insight into the companies and industries set to move markets. If you’re not subscribed, sign up here.

Stocks I’m Watching ↘️ Adidas: Shares of the German sportswear company tumbled 17% after it reported lower-than-expected earnings and higher marketing costs tied to the FIFA World Cup.

↗️ Microsoft: Shares jumped more than 8% premarket after the company reported a 31% jump in profit late yesterday. It also saw a boost in the number of paid users of Copilot.

↘️Meta Platforms: Shares dropped around 8% before the bell. The social-media company’s revenue guidance disappointed and failed to answer questions around its AI spending to investors’ satisfaction.

🔎Apple: The iPhone maker is set to report earnings this afternoon. Shares hit a new all-time intraday high earlier this week, briefly making it a $5 trillion company.

🔎 Amazon: The company is also due to post earnings after the market closes. Results of its cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, will be closely watched by investors.

↗️ Shell: Shares of the British energy giant climbed after it reported surging profits thanks to strong trading performance and higher prices.

↘️Samsung Electronics: The world’s largest memory-chip maker delivered an upbeat outlook and a 14-fold jump in net profit for the second quarter. Shares still dipped 0.7%.

One Big Chart

Meta is the most financially stretched of the biggest tech companies. The all-out splurge is running into higher costs, borrowing constraints and investor pushback.

What I’m Reading Kevin Warsh has staked his chairmanship on the premise that a quieter Federal Reserve gets a cleaner read on what investors think. They think he’s reckless. (WSJ)The Fed chairman’s analogy of calling balls and strikes doesn’t work. The central bank isn’t the umpire, it is the most important player in the game, writes Chief Economics Commentator Greg Ip. (WSJ)Could the most radical plane design since the Concorde take on Boeing? (WSJ)South Korea’s leveraged ETF debacle is a warning for Wall Street. (Barron’s)The market is getting nervous about the Magnificent Seven’s borrowing levels. (Apollo)

Today in Markets History 📰 On this day in 1914, stock exchanges in Berlin, Rome, and Vienna shut down as Austria declared war on Serbia, kicking off World War I. Investors panicked in New York: General Motors plunged 34%, and Bethlehem Steel dropped 14% (even though it made the metal that would go into munitions). The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.9%.

Beyond the Newsroom WSJ | Buy Side: Need fast funding for your business? These business loans might fit the bill.

About Me Business and finance have fascinated me for a long time. Before writing this newsletter, I edited The Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street team for a decade, wrote two investment books and managed a team of stock analysts at a global investment bank.