These maps show the gangs and guerrillas ruling more than 200 million people

Violent gangs vying to control cocaine exports have destabilized once-peaceful Ecuador. In northern Africa’s Sahel region, religious insurgents and ethnic militias have chased government authorities from entire provinces.
And in Southeast Asia, criminal syndicates run industrial-scale fraud centers and drug operations from ungoverned pockets of Myanmar and Cambodia.
Around the world, guerrillas, cartels and syndicates are challenging traditional concepts of nationhood as they use violence and coercion to exert dominance over territory and people. More than 200 million people across 60 countries live in areas controlled or contested by armed non-state groups, according to International Committee of the Red Cross estimates.