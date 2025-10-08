Whitney Shashou, founder and CEO of Admit NY, which creates bespoke plans for clients and offers tutoring for high-school entrance exams.

“Navigating high-school admissions can feel as overwhelming as college admissions," said Whitney Shashou, founder and CEO of Admit NY, which creates bespoke plans for clients and offers tutoring for high-school entrance exams. Packages at Admit NY typically range from the low thousands to the mid-teens, depending on the student’s age and the level of support, Shashou said.