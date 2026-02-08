These presidents found out how trying to control the Fed chair can backfire

Until 1951, the Fed was effectively under the Treasury’s control. When Truman’s advisers negotiated the accord that freed the Fed from that arrangement, they also secured the resignation of the Fed chair. Truman replaced him with the Treasury official, Martin, who had helped secure the accord. The initial reaction in Washington and on Wall Street was that the Fed had won a battle but lost the war. The Treasury was installing its own man, according to an account published by the Richmond Fed.