These young New Yorkers scored the ultimate deal: A rent-stabilized apartment

New York City is home to about one million rent-stabilized apartments, roughly half of its rental housing stock. Under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new rent freeze, landlords of these apartments will have to keep rents flat for one- and two-year leases starting in October.
The people who rent these apartments range from low-income families to wealthier residents who inherited the lease from a family member. The tenants range so widely because there are no income limits or special qualifications. Whoever is lucky enough to find one can benefit from the stability that comes with minimal annual rent increases at a time when market-rate rents are around record highs. It takes luck, connections, grit—and sometimes a broker’s fee.