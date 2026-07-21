When Molly Taylor started taking Mounjaro in the fall of 2024, she marveled at the speed of results. She wasn’t overweight, but she hadn’t been comfortable in her body. Now, she could eat whatever she wanted, just in smaller portions, and people were complimenting her looks. She no longer felt self-conscious.
They used GLP-1s to lose weight. They ended up in treatment for anorexia.
SummaryThe miracle drugs helping America fight obesity can have a dangerous downside: triggering disordered eating.
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