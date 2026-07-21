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They used GLP-1s to lose weight. They ended up in treatment for anorexia.

Sara Ashley O’Brien, WSJ
5 min read21 Jul 2026, 06:55 AM IST
As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight loss, concerns grow about their impact on individuals with eating disorders.
As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight loss, concerns grow about their impact on individuals with eating disorders.
Summary

The miracle drugs helping America fight obesity can have a dangerous downside: triggering disordered eating.

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When Molly Taylor started taking Mounjaro in the fall of 2024, she marveled at the speed of results. She wasn’t overweight, but she hadn’t been comfortable in her body. Now, she could eat whatever she wanted, just in smaller portions, and people were complimenting her looks. She no longer felt self-conscious.

When Molly Taylor started taking Mounjaro in the fall of 2024, she marveled at the speed of results. She wasn’t overweight, but she hadn’t been comfortable in her body. Now, she could eat whatever she wanted, just in smaller portions, and people were complimenting her looks. She no longer felt self-conscious.

Then her mindset began to shift.

Then her mindset began to shift.

“I gradually started to worry about what I was eating, how many calories were in it, if it was going to stop me from losing more weight,” said the 23-year-old nanny, who is studying to be a nurse in London. “I think that’s when I was starting to develop anorexia.”

GLP-1s have been hailed as miracle drugs, their rise leading to critical breakthroughs in America’s fight against obesity. Roughly 13 million Americans are now on them, according to research from JPMorgan published in February. The drugs mimic naturally occurring hormones to suppress appetite and cravings and make people feel full. For those who’ve struggled with restrictive eating and anorexia, that can be a tantalizing proposition—and a dangerous one.

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HomeGlobalThey used GLP-1s to lose weight. They ended up in treatment for anorexia.

They used GLP-1s to lose weight. They ended up in treatment for anorexia.

Sara Ashley O’Brien, WSJ
5 min read21 Jul 2026, 06:55 AM IST
As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight loss, concerns grow about their impact on individuals with eating disorders.
As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight loss, concerns grow about their impact on individuals with eating disorders.
Summary

The miracle drugs helping America fight obesity can have a dangerous downside: triggering disordered eating.

Gift this article

When Molly Taylor started taking Mounjaro in the fall of 2024, she marveled at the speed of results. She wasn’t overweight, but she hadn’t been comfortable in her body. Now, she could eat whatever she wanted, just in smaller portions, and people were complimenting her looks. She no longer felt self-conscious.

When Molly Taylor started taking Mounjaro in the fall of 2024, she marveled at the speed of results. She wasn’t overweight, but she hadn’t been comfortable in her body. Now, she could eat whatever she wanted, just in smaller portions, and people were complimenting her looks. She no longer felt self-conscious.

Then her mindset began to shift.

Then her mindset began to shift.

“I gradually started to worry about what I was eating, how many calories were in it, if it was going to stop me from losing more weight,” said the 23-year-old nanny, who is studying to be a nurse in London. “I think that’s when I was starting to develop anorexia.”

GLP-1s have been hailed as miracle drugs, their rise leading to critical breakthroughs in America’s fight against obesity. Roughly 13 million Americans are now on them, according to research from JPMorgan published in February. The drugs mimic naturally occurring hormones to suppress appetite and cravings and make people feel full. For those who’ve struggled with restrictive eating and anorexia, that can be a tantalizing proposition—and a dangerous one.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalThey used GLP-1s to lose weight. They ended up in treatment for anorexia.
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