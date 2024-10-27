They’re close friends—and stars in America’s biggest succession dramas

In 1995, early in her time in the publicity department at Twentieth Century Fox and soon after she’d met Harris, Walden gave a presentation at a company retreat in which she told her bosses that they had been risk-averse and lost opportunities to produce the kinds of shows that run for years and throw off cash in syndication. It was a risky move itself, considering Walden was a recent hire in the publicity department, but it put her on the path toward climbing the corporate ladder at Fox and later at Disney.