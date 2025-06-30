They’re in the top 10% of earners. They still don’t feel rich.
Rachel Louise Ensign , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 30 Jun 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Summary
By many measures, the most affluent Americans are thriving. But $250,000 doesn’t mean what they thought it would.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Lauren Fichter and her husband earn about $350,000 a year. The couple own their Reading, Pa., home and a vacation property they rent out on Airbnb. Their three children play club sports, and the family often grabs takeout after games.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story