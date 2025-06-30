They’re in the top 10% of earners. They still don’t feel rich.

But life in Wilmington hasn’t been as cheap as they expected. The couple bring in about $208,000 a year, which translates to about $11,800 a month in take-home pay. Taken together, the mortgage, groceries, daycare for the baby and 3-year-old, and other recurring costs run $9,000 a month. When the family got saddled with thousands of dollars in medical bills from their daughters’ births, they sold some bitcoin and stocks held in a brokerage account to pay them.