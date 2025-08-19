Think doing business in India is hard? Try getting a drink after work
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Aug 2025, 11:54 AM IST
Summary
In some parts of the country, just getting into a bar requires more paperwork than buying a house.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Ashutosh Singh has enjoyed a dizzying surge in popularity over the past few months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story