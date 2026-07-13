Wall Street pros are predicting stellar S&P 500 earnings growth this year and beyond. But there’s a problem with the underlying numbers. They are often deeply distorted.
Think the S&P 500 looks cheap? Read the fine print
SummaryThe index’s price/earnings, or P/E, ratio depends on who is defining the “E.”
Wall Street pros are predicting stellar S&P 500 earnings growth this year and beyond. But there’s a problem with the underlying numbers. They are often deeply distorted.
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