Think work-life balance is overrated? You’re hired!
Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
Companies are getting brutally honest with applicants, warning them of long hours and little boundaries.
Shopify wants a product manager who can “keep up with an unrelenting pace."
