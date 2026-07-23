This boom is for the AI-anxious. 10 ways to cash in.

Novartis started construction this year on a 700,000 square foot manufacturing hub in North Carolina as part of the Swiss drugmaker’s $23 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and research and development.
South Korea’s Hanwha Group is expanding the former Philadelphia Naval Shipyard with a $5 billion investment to help rebuild U.S. shipbuilding. In India’s Kutch desert, wind turbines, solar arrays, and high-voltage transmission are being installed, creating the world’s largest renewable-energy park as the country looks to reduce its reliance on foreign oil.
As data centers and artificial intelligence dominate the headlines, a less-noticed building boom is under way, stretching across the globe as nations attempt to jump-start their industries in a bid to bolster national and economic security. This new global industrial cycle is sparking demand for building materials and equipment on construction sites, commodities needed for renewable energy and power grids, engineering services, and the automation and industrial components to build new factories—or retool existing ones. All of that spells opportunity for investors.