This boom is for the AI-anxious. 10 ways to cash in.

Beyond Data Centers

Equipment rental companies such as United Rentals and WillScot Holdings are leading indicators of manufacturing activity. WillScot’s mobile offices, for example, are often the first and last thing on a construction site. Both companies reported a pickup in orders in recent earnings calls. WillScot said the 8% order growth for its modular units in the first quarter beat its internal expectations. United Rentals Chief Executive Matthew Flannery highlighted strength in orders related to industrial, power, mining, and minerals as a “wide variety” of new projects, from healthcare to power, got off the ground, adding that the momentum “is a lot broader than just data centers.” Both stocks trade around 20 times 2027 earnings. Analysts expect 14% earnings growth next year for United Rentals and 23% growth for WillScot.