KAPIKOY, Turkey—Some are fleeing the bombing, others leaving to wait out the war with relatives abroad. Iranians are stumbling to safety in Turkey at this border crossing in a snowy mountain pass that in recent weeks has become one of their few lifelines to the outside world.
This border crossing is one of Iran’s last lifelines to the outside world
SummaryIranians interviewed at one of the country’s few corridors to the outside world describe their escape to safety, as others return home and into the unknown.
KAPIKOY, Turkey—Some are fleeing the bombing, others leaving to wait out the war with relatives abroad. Iranians are stumbling to safety in Turkey at this border crossing in a snowy mountain pass that in recent weeks has become one of their few lifelines to the outside world.
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