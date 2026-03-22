This border crossing is one of Iran’s last lifelines to the outside world

They have suitcases and pets, and food in plastic shopping bags. A mother from Tehran said the sound of the explosions got so loud one night she decided to whisk her 8-year-old daughter to safety the next day, taking the daylong bus ride to the Turkish border. A family of seven from Tabriz carried blankets in clear plastic cases, prepared for a long stay with their in-laws in eastern Turkey. A 70-year-old woman from Tehran waited for her ride to a nearby airport, where she planned to begin her journey to the south of France to wait out the bombing.