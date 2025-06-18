This ‘bunker buster’ US bomb could cripple Iran’s nuclear ambitions
Summary
The 30,000-pound Massive Ordnance Penetrator is considered by analysts to be the best shot at getting through to targets buried deep under mountains.
The best shot at knocking out the most fortified part of Iran’s nuclear program comes down to a giant U.S. bomb that has never been used in war.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story