NAIROBI, Kenya—Ravinder Singh’s great-great-grandfather Ram Singh was a watchmaker. So too his great-grandfather, grandfather and father—watchmakers all.
This dynasty of watchmakers outlived an empire. Can it survive the modern world?
SummaryOne family’s centurieslong trade provides a window on British colonial history and Kenya’s independence, but its time looks to be coming to a close.
NAIROBI, Kenya—Ravinder Singh’s great-great-grandfather Ram Singh was a watchmaker. So too his great-grandfather, grandfather and father—watchmakers all.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More