TOKYO—Atsuyoshi Koike dreams of making computer chips on the moon. First, though, he has to prove he can do it on earth.
This engineer wants to make computer chips on the Moon
SummaryAtsuyoshi Koike, the public face of Japan’s effort to muscle back into the semiconductor industry it used to dominate, first needs to prove he can make them on earth.
TOKYO—Atsuyoshi Koike dreams of making computer chips on the moon. First, though, he has to prove he can do it on earth.
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