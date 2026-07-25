This is when the federal debt actually matters

In the 1980s, Japan’s semiconductor industry overtook U.S. producers, to the surprise of many. Japan’s advantage wasn’t technological; it was the cost of capital. Backed by low-rate keiretsu lending and patient, government-aligned banks, Japanese firms could finance multibillion-dollar fabrication plants on terms that their U.S. competitors couldn’t match. Within a decade, Japan controlled more than half of the global semiconductor market.
The U.S. now faces a similar funding bind, this time against China and over artificial intelligence rather than semiconductors.
AI leadership will depend on abundant power, transmission, and data-center capacity, all of which require long-dated, large-ticket financing that is becoming steadily more expensive in the U.S. Most economists and investors, working within a Keynesian framework, ask whether AI demand will overheat the economy. The more relevant question is whether the price of capital will constrain its supply.