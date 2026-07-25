This is when the federal debt actually matters

Yet enormous spending is exactly what the AI buildout requires, and here the comparison with China is stark. The U.S. has insufficient gas-fired capacity because of turbine shortages, almost no new nuclear capacity, and a high cost of capital with which to finance both. China, by contrast, added roughly 429 gigawatts of new power capacity in 2024, more than eight times that of the U.S., and it operates nearly 60 gigawatts of nuclear capacity financed by state-directed banks at government bond yields below 2%. The U.S. has completed only two large-scale reactors from scratch in three decades; they took roughly 14 years and cost about $35 billion to finish.