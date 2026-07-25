This is when the federal debt actually matters

In the 1980s, Japan’s semiconductor industry overtook U.S. producers, to the surprise of many. Japan’s advantage wasn’t technological; it was the cost of capital. Backed by low-rate keiretsu lending and patient, government-aligned banks, Japanese firms could finance multibillion-dollar fabrication plants on terms that their U.S. competitors couldn’t match. Within a decade, Japan controlled more than half of the global semiconductor market.
In the 1980s, Japan’s semiconductor industry overtook U.S. producers, to the surprise of many. Japan’s advantage wasn’t technological; it was the cost of capital. Backed by low-rate keiretsu lending and patient, government-aligned banks, Japanese firms could finance multibillion-dollar fabrication plants on terms that their U.S. competitors couldn’t match. Within a decade, Japan controlled more than half of the global semiconductor market.
The U.S. now faces a similar funding bind, this time against China and over artificial intelligence rather than semiconductors.
The U.S. now faces a similar funding bind, this time against China and over artificial intelligence rather than semiconductors.
AI leadership will depend on abundant power, transmission, and data-center capacity, all of which require long-dated, large-ticket financing that is becoming steadily more expensive in the U.S. Most economists and investors, working within a Keynesian framework, ask whether AI demand will overheat the economy. The more relevant question is whether the price of capital will constrain its supply.
During the zero-interest-rate years that followed the 2008-09 financial crisis, producers enjoyed extraordinary access to capital while consumer credit remained constrained as households deleveraged. The result was abundant supply, modest demand, and little inflation. The current regime is closer to the inverse: Consumer credit has expanded, while producers, particularly those who we need to build the physical foundations of the AI economy, face the highest real cost of capital in a generation. The 10-year real yield on Treasury inflation-protected securities now sits well above 2%, its highest sustained level since 2008, and roughly double its average over the past decade.
For long-lived assets, the real interest rate (the nominal rate net of expected inflation) is what matters. An infrastructure project’s all-in nominal cost of capital is roughly the real rate, plus expected inflation, plus a project-finance premium. With inflation expectations near 2.3% (roughly where 10-year TIPS break-evens sit) and a typical project-finance premium of 3.5%, a 0% real rate implies an all-in cost of capital of about 6%. At today’s real rate, it’s about 8%. That two-point difference raises the annual debt service on a 30-year asset by roughly 20%. Every transmission tower, gas turbine, and gigawatt of new nuclear capacity carries that surcharge for no reason other than the level of real rates.
Several structural forces are pushing real rates higher and keeping them there, and none of them are cyclical.
The first is the growing supply of Treasury debt. In 2000, U.S. federal debt stood at roughly $5.6 trillion. It is now approaching $40 trillion and compounding roughly 8% a year—four percentage points faster than nominal gross domestic product. The Government Accountability Office projects that debt held by the public will soon exceed 106% of GDP, a historic high since World War II, and will grow to 200% within a generation. In just the next decade, the government’s annual interest bill will more than double, to $2.1 trillion.
Government indebtedness is the most important determinant of the cost of capital: As federal, state, and local governments issue more debt, they compete with the private sector for the same pool of long-duration savings, pushing real rates up. This is the classic crowding-out effect, the mechanism by which the sovereign balance sheet sets the price of every long-duration infrastructure project in the country.
Demographics compound the problem. The industrialized world’s tax base is shrinking. Nearly every advanced economies’ fertility rate is now below replacement. In the U.S., the total fertility rate has fallen to 1.6, leaving population growth dependent on immigration, which federal policy is now restricting.
When nominal debt compounds at 7% to 8% a year and the population that services it stagnates, the per worker debt burden rises quickly. Federal debt per capita has grown from $20,000 in 2000 to roughly $120,000 today. That fiscal trajectory cannot comfortably accommodate another generation of growth in spending.
Yet enormous spending is exactly what the AI buildout requires, and here the comparison with China is stark. The U.S. has insufficient gas-fired capacity because of turbine shortages, almost no new nuclear capacity, and a high cost of capital with which to finance both. China, by contrast, added roughly 429 gigawatts of new power capacity in 2024, more than eight times that of the U.S., and it operates nearly 60 gigawatts of nuclear capacity financed by state-directed banks at government bond yields below 2%. The U.S. has completed only two large-scale reactors from scratch in three decades; they took roughly 14 years and cost about $35 billion to finish.
There is some reason for optimism. Credit formation around the AI economy is accelerating through private credit, infrastructure debt, hyperscaler-backed power purchase agreements, and project finance for building data centers. But ultimately, the country best positioned to lead the AI economy will be the one whose private sector can finance long-duration investment at the lowest cost of capital. Among the variables that will shape that outcome, few matter more than the path of federal debt issuance.
Raphi Schorr is the deputy chief investment officer at HighVista Strategies, an alternative asset manager based in Boston.
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