It is also a fact that most businesses, like individuals and financial markets, crave the opposite: greater certainty about their operating environments. It is almost banal to hear a CEO say that their firm can adapt to almost any set of regulations or policies, so long as the rules and incentives are clear and consistent. That desire for clarity presents an obvious bargaining power arbitrage play for the side that is willing to accept greater uncertainty. If the party on the other side of the table wants something (certainty, in this case) much more than you do, then you are in a strong position to get that party to pay you an outsize amount (in money, or in other concessions) to get you to give it to them.