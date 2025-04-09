This stock market is wild. But there is one sure thing.
Andy Serwer ( with inputs from Barrons ) 3 min read 09 Apr 2025, 02:14 PM IST
SummaryCertainty appears to be in short supply these days. Volatility is constant.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Are there any trends that seem certain in markets right now? Anything at all that seems likely to be sustained with a clear path forward over the balance of the year?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less