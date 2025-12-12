This surging stock could have more upside as SpaceX moves toward a possible 2026 IPO
Summary
The company has a stake in SpaceX.
Surging EchoStar stock could have more upside if SpaceX ends up going public in 2026 at anything close to the reported $1.5 trillion valuation that the Elon Musk-controlled satellite, rocket, and space company could seek.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story